Agape ATP signs three MOUs with Indonesian healthcare institutions

November 29, 2024 — 09:10 am EST

AGAPE ATP (ATPC) announced the signing of three Memorandums of Understanding with prominent healthcare institutions in Indonesia. This initiative aims to advance medical research, introduce innovative treatment strategies and strengthen training programs to address respiratory diseases such as tuberculosis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The signing marks a key milestone in ATPC’s strategic expansion plans in Indonesia and Southeast Asia. The MoUs were signed with Dr. Sardjito General Hospital in Yogyakarta, Dr. H. A. Rotinsulu Lung Hospital in Bandung, and Dr. M. Goenawan Partowidigdo Respiratory Hospital in Bogor. These partnerships focus on enhancing research capabilities, fostering medical innovations, and conducting clinical studies on ATPC’s existing health products. These studies ensure the products comply with Indonesian health standards for safe consumption and use, meeting regulatory requirements prior to market distribution of ATPC’s products. Through these partnerships, ATPC reaffirms its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety and efficacy for its health products, further solidifying its position as a trusted innovator in the healthcare industry.

