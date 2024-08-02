News & Insights

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Slips To Loss In Q2, Stock Down

August 02, 2024 — 09:56 am EDT

(RTTNews) - AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) shares are sliding on Friday, after reporting a fall to loss in the second quarter, compared to the prior year profit.

The shares are currently down 5.66 percent at $7.17, while it closed at $7.60 on Thursday.

The quarterly loss attributable to common stockholders was $661 million or $0.02 per share compared to profit of $3.470 million or $0.17 per share last year.

On average, 5 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.26 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

Net interest income for the residential mortgage REIT increased to $16.381 million from $11.359 million a year ago. Total other loss was $4.89 million, compared to income of $3.52 million in the same quarter last year.

Wall Street were expecting revenue of $17.03 million.

