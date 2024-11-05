Ag Growth International Reports Q3 Results and Outlook

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) has released an update.
Ag Growth International reported a 13% drop in revenue to $357 million for Q3 2024 but saw a 53% increase in free cash flow to $111 million. The company is focusing on operational excellence and has a strong order book, including significant new contracts in Brazil, positioning it for growth despite challenges in the U.S. Farm segment.
