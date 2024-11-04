AG Barr Directors Invest in Company Shares

AG Barr (GB:BAG) has released an update.

AG Barr’s Finance Director Stuart Lorimer and Non-Executive Director Julie Barr have recently purchased shares as part of a dividend reinvestment plan. This transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange with Lorimer acquiring 30 shares and Barr 43 shares, each at a price of £6.24. These transactions reflect the company’s ongoing commitment to reinvestment and shareholder engagement.

