AFYA

Afya reports Q3 adjusted EPS R$1.79 vs. R$1.38 last year

November 13, 2024 — 05:56 pm EST

Reports Q3 revenue R$841.19M vs. R$723.48M last year. The company said, “We are pleased to announce another quarter of solid results, marked by strong cash generation, consistent margin expansion, and progress in our strategic initiatives. This performance underscores the differentials of Afya‘s (AFYA) business model centered on the entire physician career and the successful execution of our growth strategy, as we continue advancing our mission to integrate education and digital solutions for the medical journey, enhancing training, updating, assertiveness, productivity, and physicians’ connections with the healthcare ecosystem.”

