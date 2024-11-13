Afya reports Q3 adjusted EPS R$1.79 vs. R$1.38 last year

Reports Q3 revenue R$841.19M vs. R$723.48M last year. The company said, “We are pleased to announce another quarter of solid results, marked by strong cash generation, consistent margin expansion, and progress in our strategic initiatives. This performance underscores the differentials of Afya‘s (AFYA) business model centered on the entire physician career and the successful execution of our growth strategy, as we continue advancing our mission to integrate education and digital solutions for the medical journey, enhancing training, updating, assertiveness, productivity, and physicians’ connections with the healthcare ecosystem.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AFYA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.