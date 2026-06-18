After an Initial Panic, Wall Street's Leaning Into Apple's New Siri AI

Shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) are trading just below $300 this week, having staged a steady recovery from last week’s lows that followed the start of its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

The stock briefly notched a fresh all-time high of $317 when the new Siri AI was unveiled at the June 8 keynote, after which it reversed sharply and gave up almost two weeks of gains in a single day. By the end of the June 9 session, Apple had given up almost all of May’s gains, too.

But something interesting has happened since then. Rather than carrying on lower, Apple shares have been steadily clawing back the lost ground, and it’s looking more and more like the initial panic was just that, some initial panic. The longer-term picture is starting to look much more interesting than the initial reaction suggested.

Why the Market Sold off in the First Place

The initial selloff wasn't entirely irrational, even if it now looks overdone. The Siri AI reveal looked, in the view of many investors, more like the start of a marathon than a sprint, with key features set to roll out gradually rather than as a single step-change moment.

There were also valid concerns about how much the system can really do, with limited access to third-party app data potentially capping how truly "intelligent" the experience can ultimately become.

Layered on top of that was a regulatory wrinkle. EU regulators publicly pushed back on Apple's decision not to initially roll out Siri AI in the European Union, criticizing the company for blaming EU technology rules. That's the kind of headline risk that doesn't materially change the long-term thesis, but in a jumpy market on a high-stakes announcement day, it’s exactly the kind of thing that can add fuel to the selling.

Wall Street Has Been Warming Back Up

Since last week's low, however, the conversation has clearly shifted. The first thing the bulls started latching onto was Apple's surprisingly quick move toward monetization. Rather than giving Siri AI features away for free, Apple has signaled that the most powerful capabilities will be tied to its premium service tiers. That's a strong early indication that AI will feed directly into the Services revenue line rather than being treated as a feature giveaway, which has long been a central bull case for the stock.

The cross-device integration story has also helped. Siri AI is designed to work seamlessly across Apple's full ecosystem, blending on-device processing with cloud-based execution in a way that no rival can easily replicate. For a tech company just starting to introduce its primary AI play, that kind of ecosystem offers an immediate shortcut to scale.

The CapEx-Light Thesis Is Attractive

Then there’s the broader argument around capital expenditure that’s shaping up, also in Apple’s favor. Unlike many of its mega-cap peers, Apple doesn't need to spend enormous sums on AI infrastructure to participate in the agentic AI era. It can lean on its installed base of more than 2 billion active devices as the trusted endpoint through which users actually interact with AI, and monetize that position without the same CapEx burden weighing on the likes of Microsoft Inc (NASDAQ: MSFT) and others.

That's a quietly transformational idea. In a market where AI CapEx concerns have been holding back shares across the hyperscalers, Apple is uniquely positioned to benefit from the AI wave while spending a fraction of what its peers are committing.

Risks Worth Watching

Apple isn't without its risks, of course. One of the more obvious is the recently announced CEO transition, which will see Tim Cook step down in September and John Ternus take over. Any leadership change of that magnitude introduces uncertainty, especially as the company embarks on its most important product transition in years.

The EU regulatory friction will also need to be navigated, and the broader question of how quickly Apple can really catch up to its rivals on the AI front remains a legitimate concern.

Weighing Up the Opportunity

Still, when you have analysts like Maxim Group reiterating their Buy rating in light of all this last week, while boosting their price target to $350, it’s hard not to think that Apple will be well able to thread the needle here.

For investors who took fright last week and ran for the exits, the price action from the past few sessions is becoming hard to ignore. The initial drop screamed caution, but the fresh analysts' commentary, the recovery in the share price, and the underlying strategic picture are now all pointing in the same direction. Sometimes the best opportunities really are the ones that look messy at first.

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