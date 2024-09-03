After Hours Most Active for Sep 3, 2024 : NVDA, INTC, TLT, AAPL, F, MSFT, IBN, GOOGL, XOM, T, USB, PFE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -45.13 to 18,913.6. The total After hours volume is currently 92,507,233 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -1.68 at $106.32, with 7,198,529 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.68. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.04 at $20.14, with 3,167,377 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 80.56% of the target price of $25.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is -0.1805 at $97.57, with 2,693,951 shares traded. This represents a 18.38% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.77 at $222.00, with 2,354,336 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.01 at $10.99, with 1,905,184 shares traded. F's current last sale is 84.54% of the target price of $13.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.66 at $408.78, with 1,745,111 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is unchanged at $29.49, with 1,737,674 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IBN is in the "strong buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.16 at $157.52, with 1,719,858 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is unchanged at $115.47, with 1,624,380 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XOM is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.01 at $20.42, with 1,085,174 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



U.S. Bancorp (USB) is unchanged at $46.39, with 1,072,983 shares traded. USB's current last sale is 94.67% of the target price of $49.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.0099 at $28.31, with 1,051,490 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 83.26% of the target price of $34.

