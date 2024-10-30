After Hours Most Active for Oct 30, 2024 : NVDA, BA, KDP, AMD, PFE, SQQQ, HOOD, AAPL, T, GIS, GPK, KEY

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -2.58 to 20,385.12. The total After hours volume is currently 146,489,307 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.685 at $138.65, with 10,843,629 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Boeing Company (The) (BA) is -0.29 at $154.00, with 6,555,188 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BA is in the "buy range".



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is unchanged at $32.99, with 5,243,372 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KDP is in the "buy range".



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -0.58 at $148.02, with 5,069,332 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is unchanged at $28.52, with 4,227,640 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. PFE's current last sale is 89.13% of the target price of $32.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.0401 at $7.10, with 3,931,357 shares traded. This represents a 3.65% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) is -3.21 at $25.00, with 3,654,968 shares traded. HOOD's current last sale is 102.04% of the target price of $24.5.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.2 at $229.90, with 3,597,099 shares traded.AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/31/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.49 per share, which represents a 146 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.02 at $22.00, with 2,835,314 shares traded. T's current last sale is 91.67% of the target price of $24.



General Mills, Inc. (GIS) is unchanged at $68.22, with 2,324,334 shares traded. GIS's current last sale is 92.19% of the target price of $74.



Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) is unchanged at $28.26, with 2,307,083 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GPK is in the "buy range".



KeyCorp (KEY) is unchanged at $17.49, with 2,236,263 shares traded. KEY's current last sale is 92.05% of the target price of $19.

