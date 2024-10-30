News & Insights

After-Hours
NVDA

After Hours Most Active for Oct 30, 2024 : NVDA, BA, KDP, AMD, PFE, SQQQ, HOOD, AAPL, T, GIS, GPK, KEY

October 30, 2024 — 04:24 pm EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com ->

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -2.58 to 20,385.12. The total After hours volume is currently 146,489,307 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.685 at $138.65, with 10,843,629 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Boeing Company (The) (BA) is -0.29 at $154.00, with 6,555,188 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BA is in the "buy range".

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is unchanged at $32.99, with 5,243,372 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KDP is in the "buy range".

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -0.58 at $148.02, with 5,069,332 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is unchanged at $28.52, with 4,227,640 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. PFE's current last sale is 89.13% of the target price of $32.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.0401 at $7.10, with 3,931,357 shares traded. This represents a 3.65% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) is -3.21 at $25.00, with 3,654,968 shares traded. HOOD's current last sale is 102.04% of the target price of $24.5.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.2 at $229.90, with 3,597,099 shares traded.AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/31/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.49 per share, which represents a 146 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.02 at $22.00, with 2,835,314 shares traded. T's current last sale is 91.67% of the target price of $24.

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) is unchanged at $68.22, with 2,324,334 shares traded. GIS's current last sale is 92.19% of the target price of $74.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) is unchanged at $28.26, with 2,307,083 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GPK is in the "buy range".

KeyCorp (KEY) is unchanged at $17.49, with 2,236,263 shares traded. KEY's current last sale is 92.05% of the target price of $19.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

After-Hours
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author ->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA
BA
KDP
AMD
PFE
SQQQ
HOOD
AAPL
T
GIS
GPK
KE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.