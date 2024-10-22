News & Insights

After Hours Most Active for Oct 22, 2024 : INTC, BABA, DVAX, T, PFE, NVDA, AAPL, VZ, VITL, XOM, ZI, MRK

October 22, 2024 — 04:24 pm EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com ->

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -3.28 to 20,380.37. The total After hours volume is currently 125,171,036 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.05 at $22.35, with 11,401,772 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 89.4% of the target price of $25.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -0.11 at $100.35, with 7,351,552 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) is unchanged at $10.99, with 5,305,230 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for DVAX is 10.06416; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.03 at $21.53, with 5,282,233 shares traded.T is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/23/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.59 per share, which represents a 64 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is unchanged at $28.84, with 4,998,144 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. PFE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/29/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.62 per share, which represents a -17 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.18 at $143.41, with 4,661,965 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.14 at $236.00, with 4,333,659 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.02 at $41.52, with 2,683,816 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.18. Smarter Analyst Reports: Verizon Partners with Celona to Launch Turn-key Private Networking Solution

Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) is unchanged at $38.31, with 2,614,465 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for VITL is 8.168855; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is unchanged at $120.70, with 2,580,097 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.95. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XOM is in the "buy range".

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is unchanged at $10.49, with 2,340,003 shares traded. ZI's current last sale is 95.36% of the target price of $11.

Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is unchanged at $106.64, with 2,048,487 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRK is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

