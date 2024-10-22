After Hours Most Active for Oct 22, 2024 : INTC, BABA, DVAX, T, PFE, NVDA, AAPL, VZ, VITL, XOM, ZI, MRK

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -3.28 to 20,380.37. The total After hours volume is currently 125,171,036 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.05 at $22.35, with 11,401,772 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 89.4% of the target price of $25.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -0.11 at $100.35, with 7,351,552 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) is unchanged at $10.99, with 5,305,230 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for DVAX is 10.06416; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.03 at $21.53, with 5,282,233 shares traded.T is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/23/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.59 per share, which represents a 64 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is unchanged at $28.84, with 4,998,144 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. PFE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/29/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.62 per share, which represents a -17 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.18 at $143.41, with 4,661,965 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.14 at $236.00, with 4,333,659 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.02 at $41.52, with 2,683,816 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.18. Smarter Analyst Reports: Verizon Partners with Celona to Launch Turn-key Private Networking Solution



Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) is unchanged at $38.31, with 2,614,465 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for VITL is 8.168855; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is unchanged at $120.70, with 2,580,097 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.95. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XOM is in the "buy range".



ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is unchanged at $10.49, with 2,340,003 shares traded. ZI's current last sale is 95.36% of the target price of $11.



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is unchanged at $106.64, with 2,048,487 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRK is in the "buy range".

