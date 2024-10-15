News & Insights

After-Hours
NVDA

After Hours Most Active for Oct 15, 2024 : NVDA, NEE, ET, F, AAPL, KMI, ZI, STEC, LUMN, CSCO, INTC, PFE

October 15, 2024 — 04:24 pm EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com ->

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -3.25 to 20,156.58. The total After hours volume is currently 139,892,284 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.2385 at $131.36, with 9,296,459 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is unchanged at $82.79, with 7,133,174 shares traded. NEE's current last sale is 95.71% of the target price of $86.5.

Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is +0.0782 at $16.45, with 6,843,464 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ET is in the "buy range".

Ford Motor Company (F) is unchanged at $10.84, with 5,409,329 shares traded. F's current last sale is 90.33% of the target price of $12.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.1198 at $233.97, with 5,127,601 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is unchanged at $24.76, with 4,155,147 shares traded.KMI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/16/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.27 per share, which represents a 25 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is +0.0005 at $10.16, with 3,990,961 shares traded. ZI's current last sale is 92.37% of the target price of $11.

Santech Holdings Limited (STEC) is +4.0354 at $4.42, with 3,901,694 shares traded.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is unchanged at $6.18, with 2,989,775 shares traded. LUMN's current last sale is 172.87% of the target price of $3.575.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $54.08, with 2,822,706 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 98.33% of the target price of $55.

Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.01 at $22.67, with 2,545,250 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 90.68% of the target price of $25.

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.02 at $29.42, with 2,250,858 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. PFE's current last sale is 89.15% of the target price of $33.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

After-Hours
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author ->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA
NEE
ET
F
AAPL
KMI
ZI
STEC
LUMN
CSCO
INTC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.