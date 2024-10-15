After Hours Most Active for Oct 15, 2024 : NVDA, NEE, ET, F, AAPL, KMI, ZI, STEC, LUMN, CSCO, INTC, PFE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -3.25 to 20,156.58. The total After hours volume is currently 139,892,284 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.2385 at $131.36, with 9,296,459 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is unchanged at $82.79, with 7,133,174 shares traded. NEE's current last sale is 95.71% of the target price of $86.5.



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is +0.0782 at $16.45, with 6,843,464 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ET is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is unchanged at $10.84, with 5,409,329 shares traded. F's current last sale is 90.33% of the target price of $12.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.1198 at $233.97, with 5,127,601 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is unchanged at $24.76, with 4,155,147 shares traded.KMI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/16/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.27 per share, which represents a 25 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is +0.0005 at $10.16, with 3,990,961 shares traded. ZI's current last sale is 92.37% of the target price of $11.



Santech Holdings Limited (STEC) is +4.0354 at $4.42, with 3,901,694 shares traded.



Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is unchanged at $6.18, with 2,989,775 shares traded. LUMN's current last sale is 172.87% of the target price of $3.575.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $54.08, with 2,822,706 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 98.33% of the target price of $55.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.01 at $22.67, with 2,545,250 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 90.68% of the target price of $25.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.02 at $29.42, with 2,250,858 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. PFE's current last sale is 89.15% of the target price of $33.

