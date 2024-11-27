After Hours Most Active for Nov 27, 2024 : LYFT, NVDA, AU, SOFI, SMR, AMCR, OPCH, GOOGL, ACHC, TPR, BAC, KVUE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -5.07 to 20,739.42. The total After hours volume is currently 95,393,444 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is -0.02 at $17.16, with 6,810,044 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.04. LYFT's current last sale is 95.33% of the target price of $18.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.1 at $135.44, with 6,435,483 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 12 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.79. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



AngloGold Ashanti PLC (AU) is +0.01 at $24.80, with 4,600,156 shares traded. AU's current last sale is 77.5% of the target price of $32.



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +0.0201 at $16.14, with 4,028,300 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.04. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is -0.08 at $27.98, with 2,631,283 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 266.48% of the target price of $10.5.



Amcor plc (AMCR) is -0.03 at $10.47, with 2,285,766 shares traded. AMCR's current last sale is 95.18% of the target price of $11.



Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) is unchanged at $23.76, with 1,997,895 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OPCH is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.22 at $169.45, with 1,893,866 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 12 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.12. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) is unchanged at $41.28, with 1,888,165 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ACHC is in the "buy range".



Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) is unchanged at $60.92, with 1,875,596 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.88. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TPR is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.03 at $47.80, with 1,292,578 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is unchanged at $24.13, with 1,149,061 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.31. KVUE's current last sale is 100.54% of the target price of $24.

