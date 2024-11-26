After Hours Most Active for Nov 26, 2024 : NVDA, TPR, CNK, IGF, VLY, AAPL, PLTR, UAA, BP, WBD, CNH, BAC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -14.19 to 20,908.71. The total After hours volume is currently 125,635,569 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is unchanged at $136.92, with 5,344,793 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 12 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.79.



Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) is unchanged at $61.06, with 5,087,648 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.89.



Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) is -0.03 at $32.81, with 4,939,919 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.05.



iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is +0.1063 at $55.36, with 4,760,167 shares traded. This represents a 26.27% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Valley National Bancorp (VLY) is unchanged at $10.69, with 3,865,962 shares traded.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.19 at $235.25, with 3,405,317 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.8.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.16 at $65.90, with 2,893,819 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.07.



Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) is +0.04 at $9.73, with 2,776,375 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.03.



BP p.l.c. (BP) is -0.01 at $28.95, with 2,566,563 shares traded.



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) is unchanged at $10.11, with 2,537,441 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.07.



CNH Industrial N.V. (CNH) is unchanged at $12.38, with 2,463,848 shares traded.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.01 at $47.76, with 2,378,589 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

