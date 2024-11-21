After Hours Most Active for Nov 21, 2024 : MRO, NVDA, AVGO, NWL, VALE, INTC, TOST, SNAP, AMCR, ZI, ALIT, GOOGL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -30.67 to 20,710.11. The total After hours volume is currently 136,649,763 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is unchanged at $28.55, with 11,768,577 shares traded. MRO's current last sale is 92.1% of the target price of $31.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.02 at $146.65, with 7,840,623 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.76. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is -0.06 at $163.88, with 6,497,693 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AVGO is in the "buy range".



Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) is unchanged at $8.94, with 6,478,897 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.14. NWL's current last sale is 99.33% of the target price of $9.



VALE S.A. (VALE) is unchanged at $9.96, with 5,084,871 shares traded. VALE's current last sale is 66.4% of the target price of $15.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.05 at $24.39, with 4,977,297 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.04. INTC's current last sale is 97.56% of the target price of $25.



Toast, Inc. (TOST) is +0.01 at $42.37, with 4,544,327 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.06. TOST's current last sale is 116.08% of the target price of $36.5.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.03 at $10.60, with 4,461,695 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.04. SNAP's current last sale is 81.54% of the target price of $13.



Amcor plc (AMCR) is unchanged at $10.47, with 3,965,679 shares traded.AMCR has a $0.51000000cash dividend with an Ex/Eff Date of11/21/2024



ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is unchanged at $10.37, with 3,898,037 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ZI is 8.882862; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Alight, Inc. (ALIT) is unchanged at $7.88, with 3,686,682 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ALIT is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -1.21 at $166.42, with 3,271,409 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 12 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.12. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".

