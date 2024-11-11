After Hours Most Active for Nov 11, 2024 : NVDA, AAPL, BAC, SNAP, VLY, TSLA, RBLX, WBD, MSFT, NIO, USB, CRBG

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 13.75 to 21,120.34. The total After hours volume is currently 119,961,674 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.06 at $145.32, with 5,380,510 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.12 at $224.35, with 3,015,079 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.03 at $46.11, with 2,899,457 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.01 at $11.95, with 2,703,331 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 88.52% of the target price of $13.5.



Valley National Bancorp (VLY) is unchanged at $10.24, with 2,684,015 shares traded. VLY's current last sale is 102.4% of the target price of $10.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +3.82 at $353.82, with 2,681,575 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is +0.04 at $54.60, with 2,256,976 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RBLX is in the "buy range".



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) is -0.06 at $9.27, with 2,229,407 shares traded. WBD's current last sale is 103% of the target price of $9.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is unchanged at $418.01, with 1,890,468 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.02 at $5.08, with 1,883,511 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 83.28% of the target price of $6.1.



U.S. Bancorp (USB) is unchanged at $51.04, with 1,644,433 shares traded. USB's current last sale is 98.15% of the target price of $52.



Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) is unchanged at $30.97, with 1,362,328 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRBG is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.