After Hours Most Active for Dec 6, 2024 : NVDA, F, EQC, TAL, BAC, EXC, AAPL, CSX, TSLA, SNAP, ANET, RPRX

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -11.39 to 21,610.86. The total After hours volume is currently 111,650,505 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.29 at $142.15, with 8,354,586 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 11 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.79. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.01 at $10.52, with 7,410,416 shares traded. F's current last sale is 95.64% of the target price of $11.



Equity Commonwealth (EQC) is +0.02 at $20.41, with 7,108,721 shares traded.



TAL Education Group (TAL) is unchanged at $10.14, with 4,319,630 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TAL is in the "strong buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.0099 at $46.76, with 3,376,243 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Exelon Corporation (EXC) is unchanged at $37.85, with 2,609,311 shares traded. EXC's current last sale is 88.02% of the target price of $43.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.17 at $242.67, with 2,522,596 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



CSX Corporation (CSX) is -0.05 at $34.40, with 2,383,151 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSX is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.761 at $389.98, with 2,311,683 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.73. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.01 at $12.45, with 2,298,980 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 95.77% of the target price of $13.



Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) is unchanged at $108.25, with 2,190,808 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.51. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ANET is in the "buy range".



Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) is unchanged at $25.91, with 1,930,209 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RPRX is in the "buy range".

