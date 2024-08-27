After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2024 : NVDA, F, AAPL, GOOG, KEY, IQ, CTSH, BAC, PTON, JWN, KO, PM

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -2.06 to 19,579.46. The total After hours volume is currently 79,864,483 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.08 at $128.38, with 8,570,225 shares traded.NVDA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/28/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.6 per share, which represents a 25 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.02 at $11.12, with 4,454,017 shares traded. F's current last sale is 85.54% of the target price of $13.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.1 at $228.13, with 4,381,326 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.59. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is +0.03 at $166.41, with 2,027,005 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOG is in the "buy range".



KeyCorp (KEY) is -0.1021 at $16.57, with 2,017,231 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.19. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KEY is in the "buy range".



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is -0.03 at $2.23, with 1,964,541 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for IQ is 8.747662; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) is unchanged at $77.15, with 1,854,682 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.21. CTSH's current last sale is 98.91% of the target price of $78.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.0097 at $39.66, with 1,584,386 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.84. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) is -0.01 at $4.81, with 1,435,274 shares traded. PTON's current last sale is 113.18% of the target price of $4.25.



Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) is +1.93 at $23.07, with 1,216,612 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Nordstrom Gains 32% on Stellar Q4 Beat & Upbeat FY22 Outlook



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is unchanged at $71.50, with 1,187,289 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Philip Morris International Inc (PM) is unchanged at $122.41, with 1,138,701 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

