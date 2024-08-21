After Hours Most Active for Aug 21, 2024 : GTES, NVDA, JD, VZ, SNOW, INTC, CMCSA, GOOGL, MRVL, ABEV, NU, PFE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -6.21 to 19,818.63. The total After hours volume is currently 111,025,689 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) is unchanged at $17.62, with 7,563,210 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GTES is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.22 at $128.28, with 6,205,230 shares traded.NVDA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/28/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.59 per share, which represents a 25 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



JD.com, Inc. (JD) is +0.01 at $27.03, with 4,566,420 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JD is in the "buy range".



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is unchanged at $41.05, with 3,227,424 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.11. VZ's current last sale is 91.22% of the target price of $45.



Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is -9.6 at $125.46, with 3,143,515 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Snowflake Drops 22% on Surprise Quarterly Loss & Disappointing Guidance



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $21.41, with 3,076,716 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 83.96% of the target price of $25.5.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -0.01 at $39.93, with 3,016,622 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.89. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.08 at $165.93, with 2,998,335 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.83. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) is +0.01 at $71.35, with 2,699,258 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRVL is in the "buy range".



Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is unchanged at $2.36, with 2,525,887 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ABEV is in the "buy range".



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is +0.02 at $14.42, with 2,299,719 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NU is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.08 at $28.95, with 2,084,821 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.62. PFE's current last sale is 85.15% of the target price of $34.

