After Hours Most Active for Aug 19, 2024 : NVDA, ET, GRAB, F, CNH, AAPL, SQQQ, AMZN, AAL, IP, WMT, KEY

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -13.86 to 19,752.63. The total After hours volume is currently 98,650,166 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.4 at $129.60, with 10,088,938 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is +0.05 at $16.35, with 5,806,699 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ET is in the "buy range".



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is -0.02 at $3.31, with 5,211,353 shares traded. GRAB's current last sale is 70.43% of the target price of $4.7.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.01 at $10.71, with 3,890,774 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.5. F's current last sale is 82.38% of the target price of $13.



CNH Industrial N.V. (CNH) is +0.18 at $10.14, with 3,574,258 shares traded. CNH's current last sale is 67.6% of the target price of $15.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.04 at $225.93, with 3,242,435 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.59. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.01 at $7.92, with 2,900,453 shares traded. This represents a 10.92% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.2903 at $177.93, with 2,611,176 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.15. AMZN's current last sale is 79.08% of the target price of $225.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -0.01 at $10.30, with 2,352,500 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 85.83% of the target price of $12.



International Paper Company (IP) is unchanged at $47.63, with 2,099,440 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is unchanged at $73.72, with 1,636,120 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.64. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMT is in the "buy range".



KeyCorp (KEY) is unchanged at $16.70, with 1,278,839 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.39. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KEY is in the "buy range".

