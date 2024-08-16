News & Insights

After-Hours
NVDA

After Hours Most Active for Aug 16, 2024 : NVDA, QQQ, SIRI, CNP, KHC, AAPL, NI, WFC, HL, GERN, OLO, NU

August 16, 2024 — 04:24 pm EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com ->

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -4.73 to 19,503.79. The total After hours volume is currently 103,008,396 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.12 at $124.46, with 6,797,230 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.359 at $475.39, with 4,364,101 shares traded. This represents a 38.86% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is +0.005 at $3.00, with 3,054,135 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.09. SIRI's current last sale is 92.31% of the target price of $3.25.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) is unchanged at $25.79, with 2,536,476 shares traded. CNP's current last sale is 88.93% of the target price of $29.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is unchanged at $34.62, with 2,517,027 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.81. KHC's current last sale is 91.11% of the target price of $38.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.12 at $226.17, with 2,480,448 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.59. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

NiSource, Inc (NI) is unchanged at $31.90, with 2,421,470 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NI is in the "strong buy range".

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is unchanged at $55.33, with 2,319,898 shares traded. WFC's current last sale is 87.83% of the target price of $63.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) is +0.03 at $5.66, with 2,310,923 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HL is in the "buy range".

Geron Corporation (GERN) is unchanged at $4.50, with 2,289,566 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GERN is in the "buy range".

Olo Inc. (OLO) is unchanged at $5.27, with 2,101,961 shares traded. OLO's current last sale is 65.88% of the target price of $8.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is -0.0001 at $14.09, with 2,049,013 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

After-Hours
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author ->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA
QQQ
SIRI
CNP
KHC
AAPL
NI
WFC
HL
GERN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.