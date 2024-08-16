After Hours Most Active for Aug 16, 2024 : NVDA, QQQ, SIRI, CNP, KHC, AAPL, NI, WFC, HL, GERN, OLO, NU

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -4.73 to 19,503.79. The total After hours volume is currently 103,008,396 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.12 at $124.46, with 6,797,230 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.359 at $475.39, with 4,364,101 shares traded. This represents a 38.86% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is +0.005 at $3.00, with 3,054,135 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.09. SIRI's current last sale is 92.31% of the target price of $3.25.



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) is unchanged at $25.79, with 2,536,476 shares traded. CNP's current last sale is 88.93% of the target price of $29.



The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is unchanged at $34.62, with 2,517,027 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.81. KHC's current last sale is 91.11% of the target price of $38.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.12 at $226.17, with 2,480,448 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.59. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



NiSource, Inc (NI) is unchanged at $31.90, with 2,421,470 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NI is in the "strong buy range".



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is unchanged at $55.33, with 2,319,898 shares traded. WFC's current last sale is 87.83% of the target price of $63.



Hecla Mining Company (HL) is +0.03 at $5.66, with 2,310,923 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HL is in the "buy range".



Geron Corporation (GERN) is unchanged at $4.50, with 2,289,566 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GERN is in the "buy range".



Olo Inc. (OLO) is unchanged at $5.27, with 2,101,961 shares traded. OLO's current last sale is 65.88% of the target price of $8.



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is -0.0001 at $14.09, with 2,049,013 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.