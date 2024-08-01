News & Insights

After Hours Most Active for Aug 1, 2024 : INTC, SNAP, NVDA, AMZN, AA, BAC, SQQQ, BND, QQQ, GM, USB, KO

August 01, 2024 — 04:24 pm EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com ->

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -138.63 to 18,751.76. The total After hours volume is currently 128,856,215 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Intel Corporation (INTC) is -4.17 at $24.88, with 9,450,245 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Intel Plans Mobileye Public Listing – Report

Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -2.62 at $10.19, with 9,257,089 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Snap Plunges 22% After-Hours on Disappointing Q3 Results

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.86 at $108.35, with 7,931,069 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -9.96 at $174.11, with 6,885,242 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Amazon Expects FTC’s Verdict on MGM Acquisition by Mid-March: Report

Alcoa Corporation (AA) is unchanged at $31.47, with 6,300,541 shares traded. AA's current last sale is 85.05% of the target price of $37.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.01 at $39.51, with 3,643,337 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.8. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.25 at $9.47, with 3,356,135 shares traded. This represents a 32.63% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is +0.0191 at $73.59, with 3,202,885 shares traded. This represents a 8.24% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -4.06 at $455.60, with 3,068,272 shares traded. This represents a 33.08% increase from its 52 Week Low.

General Motors Company (GM) is -0.2085 at $43.16, with 2,129,469 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.55. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GM is in the "buy range".

U.S. Bancorp (USB) is -0.03 at $43.45, with 1,299,918 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1. USB's current last sale is 88.67% of the target price of $49.

Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is unchanged at $67.96, with 1,226,477 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.87. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

