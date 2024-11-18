News & Insights

After-Hours Earnings Report for November 18, 2024 : TCOM, SYM, IIIV, ACM, BRBR, TUYA

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/18/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.81. TCOM reported earnings of $0.89 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -8.99%.The days to cover, as reported in the 10/31/2024 short interest update, increased 135.52% from previous report on 10/15/2024. Symbotic Inc. (SYM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. SYM reported earnings of $-0.08 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -137.50%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days.i3 Verticals, Inc. (IIIV)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. IIIV reported earnings of $0.22 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -72.73%.AECOM (ACM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.22. ACM reported earnings of $1.01 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 20.79%.BellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. BRBR reported earnings of $0.41 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 21.95%.Tuya Inc. (TUYA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.01. TUYA reported earnings of $-0.01 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a

