After-Hours Earnings Report for July 9, 2026 : WDFC

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/09/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



WD-40 Company (WDFC)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2026. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.58. This value represents a 2.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WDFC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -5.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WDFC is 41.17 vs. an industry ratio of 16.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.