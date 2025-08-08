After-Hours Earnings Report for August 8, 2025 : CORZ

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/08/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Core Scientific, Inc. (CORZ)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 75.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CORZ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -18.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CORZ is 119.58 vs. an industry ratio of 50.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





