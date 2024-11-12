News & Insights

AFT Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Board with New Director

November 12, 2024 — 03:47 pm EST

AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:AFP) has released an update.

AFT Pharmaceuticals has appointed Allison Yorston as an independent non-executive director, filling the vacancy left by Anita Baldauf. Yorston brings substantial marketing experience from her role as Chief Marketing Officer at Suntory Beverage and Food Oceania, which aligns with AFT’s goals of expanding its presence in Australasia and internationally. Her strategic and commercial insights are expected to significantly contribute to AFT’s growth ambitions.

