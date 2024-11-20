News & Insights

AFT Pharmaceuticals Releases Interim Financial Highlights

November 20, 2024 — 03:50 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:AFP) has released an update.

AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has released its interim report for the first half of 2024, highlighting its operational and financial performance up to September 30. The report underscores the company’s commitment to transparency and accuracy, with financials reviewed by Deloitte Limited, aligning with corporate governance standards. Investors are encouraged to review the detailed financial statements for a comprehensive understanding.

