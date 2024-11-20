AFT Pharmaceuticals Releases Interim Financial Highlights

AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:AFP) has released an update.

AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has released its interim report for the first half of 2024, highlighting its operational and financial performance up to September 30. The report underscores the company’s commitment to transparency and accuracy, with financials reviewed by Deloitte Limited, aligning with corporate governance standards. Investors are encouraged to review the detailed financial statements for a comprehensive understanding.

