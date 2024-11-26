AFT Pharmaceuticals Director Increases Shareholding

AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:AFP) has released an update.

AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has reported a modest increase in its shareholding, with Director Hartley Campbell Atkinson acquiring 10,087 ordinary shares at a price of $2.787 each. This transaction, conducted on the open market, raises Atkinson’s total holdings in the company to over 72 million shares. Investors may find this move indicative of confidence in the company’s future prospects.

