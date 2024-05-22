AFT Pharmaceuticals Declares Upcoming Dividend

AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:AFP) has released an update.

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited has announced a forthcoming dividend payment of NZD 0.016 per share, with important dates set for June and July 2024. Shareholders must be on record by June 20 to receive the dividend, which will be paid out on July 4. The announcement marks a new financial milestone for the company’s ordinary fully paid shares listed on the NZX.

