News & Insights

Stocks

AFT Pharmaceuticals Declares Upcoming Dividend

May 22, 2024 — 05:58 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:AFP) has released an update.

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited has announced a forthcoming dividend payment of NZD 0.016 per share, with important dates set for June and July 2024. Shareholders must be on record by June 20 to receive the dividend, which will be paid out on July 4. The announcement marks a new financial milestone for the company’s ordinary fully paid shares listed on the NZX.

For further insights into AU:AFP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.