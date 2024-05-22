News & Insights

AFT Pharmaceuticals Celebrates Record Earnings

AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:AFP) has released an update.

AFT Pharmaceuticals reports a record-breaking financial year with a 25% increase in operating revenue reaching $195.4 million, driven by robust sales growth in Australasia and international markets. The company’s success is highlighted by a 46% surge in net profit after tax to $15.6 million and the reduction of net debt, alongside strategic expansions and new product launches, including Maxigesic IV in the US. With strong performance and ongoing investments, AFT looks forward to a confident future in the pharmaceutical industry.

