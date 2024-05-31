African Gold Ltd. Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

African Gold Ltd. (AU:A1G) has released an update.

African Gold Ltd. successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting on May 31, 2024, with all resolutions being passed by a poll, indicating strong shareholder support. Key resolutions included the approval of the Remuneration Report, the re-election of directors Peter Williams and Tolga Kumova, the approval for a 10% Placement Capacity, and the adoption of an Employee Securities Incentive Plan.

