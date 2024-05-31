News & Insights

Stocks

African Gold Ltd. Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

May 31, 2024 — 01:58 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

African Gold Ltd. (AU:A1G) has released an update.

African Gold Ltd. successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting on May 31, 2024, with all resolutions being passed by a poll, indicating strong shareholder support. Key resolutions included the approval of the Remuneration Report, the re-election of directors Peter Williams and Tolga Kumova, the approval for a 10% Placement Capacity, and the adoption of an Employee Securities Incentive Plan.

For further insights into AU:A1G stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.