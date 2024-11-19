News & Insights

African Gold Ltd. Expands Drilling at Didievi Project

November 19, 2024 — 06:51 pm EST

African Gold Ltd. (AU:A1G) has released an update.

African Gold Ltd. has signed a drill-for-equity agreement with Easy Drilling SARL to undertake a major 10,000-meter diamond drilling program at its Didievi Project, focusing on expanding the high-grade gold zone at Blaffo Guetto. This initiative, the largest in the company’s history, aims to boost African Gold’s resource base by exploring both known and underexplored targets. The project has already shown promising results, including a significant 65.0m intercept at 5.6 g/t gold.

