African Gold Ltd Director Increases Shareholding

African Gold Ltd. (AU:A1G) has released an update.
African Gold Ltd has announced a significant increase in shares held by director Evan Cranston, who acquired over 12.7 million ordinary shares through an issue of shares in lieu of fees and a director loan. This move could reflect confidence in the company’s potential growth and is likely to attract attention from investors interested in the mining sector.
