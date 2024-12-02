News & Insights

Stocks

African Gold Ltd Director Increases Shareholding

December 02, 2024 — 04:00 am EST

African Gold Ltd. (AU:A1G) has released an update.

African Gold Ltd has announced a significant increase in shares held by director Evan Cranston, who acquired over 12.7 million ordinary shares through an issue of shares in lieu of fees and a director loan. This move could reflect confidence in the company’s potential growth and is likely to attract attention from investors interested in the mining sector.

