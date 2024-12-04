News & Insights

Markets

Africa Oil: TSX Approves Proposed Normal Course Issuer Bid - Quick Facts

December 04, 2024 — 02:35 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Africa Oil Corp. (AOI.TO) announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has approved the company's proposed normal course issuer bid. Africa Oil is authorized to repurchase through the facilities of the TSX, Nasdaq Stockholm and/or alternative Canadian trading systems, up to 18,362,364 common shares of Africa Oil for a total maximum amount of C$35 million, which represents 5% of the company's public float. The purchases of shares will occur over a period of twelve months commencing December 6, 2024 and ending on the earlier of December 5, 2025.

Africa Oil has also entered into an automatic share purchase plan with the designated broker responsible for the NCIB to allow for the purchase of shares under the NCIB at times when Africa Oil would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase its shares due to regulatory restrictions and customary self-imposed blackout periods.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.