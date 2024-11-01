News & Insights

Africa Oil Secures 20-Year Nigerian Lease Renewal

November 01, 2024 — 06:02 am EDT

Africa Oil (TSE:AOI) has released an update.

Africa Oil Corp. has successfully renewed its Petroleum Mining Lease 52 in Nigeria for 20 years, securing its long-term production outlook. The Agbami field, part of this lease, is operated by Chevron and has been a significant producer since 2008. This renewal strengthens Africa Oil’s position in deepwater Nigeria, with significant partnerships and production capabilities.

