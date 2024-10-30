News & Insights

Africa Oil Gains Approval for Prime Consolidation

October 30, 2024

Africa Oil (TSE:AOI) has released an update.

Africa Oil Corp. has received approval from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission for its consolidation with BTG Pactual, leading to complete ownership of Prime Oil & Gas. This regulatory clearance allows the company to move forward with the transaction, expected to be finalized by the first quarter of 2025.

