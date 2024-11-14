News & Insights

Stocks

Africa Energy Faces Financial Challenges Amid Partner Exits

November 14, 2024 — 06:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Africa Energy (TSE:AFE) has released an update.

Africa Energy Corp. reported a significant financial hit in the third quarter of 2024 due to a US$97.4 million non-cash loss from revaluing its investment in Block 11B/12B. As major partners like TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy withdraw from the joint venture, the company faces changes in its South African operations. Meanwhile, South Africa is forming a new national petroleum company to enhance local refining capacity.

For further insights into TSE:AFE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.