AFLAC Inc Q4 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - AFLAC Inc (AFL) released earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.379 billion, or $2.64 per share. This compares with $1.902 billion, or $3.42 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AFLAC Inc reported adjusted earnings of $818 million or $1.57 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 9.9% to $4.866 billion from $5.403 billion last year.

AFLAC Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.379 Bln. vs. $1.902 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.64 vs. $3.42 last year. -Revenue: $4.866 Bln vs. $5.403 Bln last year.

