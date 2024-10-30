AFI Partners with Link for Share Register Management

Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd. (AU:AFI) has released an update.

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (AFI) has announced that Link Market Services Limited will take over the maintenance of its share register starting November 11, 2024. This change aims to streamline shareholder services and enhance operational efficiency for AFI. Interested parties are advised to direct all documentation to the new addresses provided by Link Market Services.

