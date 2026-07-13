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AFG

AFG Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/15/26

July 13, 2026 — 12:38 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/15/26, American Financial Group Inc (Symbol: AFG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.88, payable on 7/24/26. As a percentage of AFG's recent stock price of $142.85, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of American Financial Group Inc to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when AFG shares open for trading on 7/15/26.

AFG+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AFG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.46% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AFG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

American Financial Group Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, AFG's low point in its 52 week range is $122.11 per share, with $150.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $143.16.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, AFG makes up 3.09% of the Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (Symbol: KBWP) which is trading higher by about 1% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding AFG).

In Monday trading, American Financial Group Inc shares are currently up about 1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Further AFG Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding AFG-> AFG Options Chain-> Stocks Analysts Like But Hedge Funds Are Selling-> More articles by this source->

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