AFG Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/15/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/15/26, American Financial Group Inc (Symbol: AFG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.88, payable on 7/24/26. As a percentage of AFG's recent stock price of $142.85, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of American Financial Group Inc to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when AFG shares open for trading on 7/15/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AFG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.46% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AFG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AFG's low point in its 52 week range is $122.11 per share, with $150.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $143.16.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, AFG makes up 3.09% of the Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (Symbol: KBWP) which is trading higher by about 1% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding AFG).

In Monday trading, American Financial Group Inc shares are currently up about 1% on the day.

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Further AFG Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.