AFG Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/15/26

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AFG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.46% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AFG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AFG's low point in its 52 week range is $122.11 per share, with $150.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $143.16.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, AFG makes up 3.09% of the Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (Symbol: KBWP) which is trading higher by about 1% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding AFG).
In Monday trading, American Financial Group Inc shares are currently up about 1% on the day.
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Further AFG Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.