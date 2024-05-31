Affluent Medical Announces Share Capital and Voting Rights

Affluent Medical SA (FR:AFME) has released an update.

Affluent Medical, a French MedTech company, has disclosed its share capital and voting rights as of March 31, 2024, revealing a total of 33,145,609 shares and 49,275,529 theoretical voting rights. The company, known for developing next-generation minimally invasive implants for structural heart diseases and urinary incontinence, is preparing for the potential commercial launch of its products in early 2026, pending successful financing and clinical studies.

