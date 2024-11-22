Affirm price target raised to $74 from $50 at BofA

BofA analyst Jason Kupferberg raised the firm’s price target on Affirm (AFRM) to $74 from $50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Affirm is “firing on all cylinders fundamentally,” says the analyst, who thinks the company’s “enviable roster of merchants,” including Amazon (AMZN), Shopify (SHOP) and Walmart (WMT), and diversified loan products remain a differentiator and sees upside potential to near-term estimates given these dynamics.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.