Affiliated Managers Q2 Earnings on Deck: Here's What to Expect

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. AMG is slated to report second-quarter 2026 results on Thursday, before the opening bell. Its quarterly earnings and revenues are expected to have improved year over year.



In the last reported quarter, AMG’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results benefited from record assets under management (AUM) balance and higher revenues. A rise in expenses was the undermining factor.



The company boasts an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and matched once, with the average beat being 4.26%.



Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Quote

Key AMG Management Expectations for Q2

Management expects adjusted EBITDA in the $290-$305 million range based on the current AUM levels and seasonally lower net performance fees of $10 million.



Interest expenses are expected to be $40 million. Controlling interest depreciation is likely to be $1 million.



Net income (controlling interest) is expected to be between $156 million and $167 million. The company’s share of reported amortization and impairments is anticipated to be $32 million.



Intangible-related deferred taxes are projected to be $14 million. Other economic items, which now include realized gains, are anticipated to be roughly $1 million.

Earnings Whispers for Affiliated Managers

Our quantitative model predicts an earnings beat for Affiliated Managers this time. This is because it has the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Affiliated Managers is +1.86%.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

AMG’s Earnings & Sales Projections for Q2

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMG’s earnings is pegged at $7.85, which has moved 2.9% higher over the past month. The figure indicates a 45.6% jump from the year-ago quarter.



The company’s economic net income (controlling interest) is projected in the range of $203-$214 million. Economic earnings per share are expected to be between $7.60 and $8.01.



The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $557.9 million, indicating 13.1% growth.

Affiliated Managers’ Peers to Consider

Here are a couple of AMG’s peer stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows they have the right combination of factors to post an earnings beat this time around.



KKR & Co. KKR is scheduled to announce second-quarter 2026 numbers on July 30. The company has an Earnings ESP of +0.18% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Quarterly earnings estimates for KKR have been revised upward to $1.42 per share over the past week.



The Earnings ESP for Franklin Resources BEN is +1.14%, and it sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The company is slated to report quarterly numbers on July 31.



Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BEN’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged at 66 cents per share.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.