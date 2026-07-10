Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $366.47 in the previous session. Affiliated Managers has gained 26.6% since the start of the year compared to the 5.6% gain for the Zacks Finance sector and the -12.8% return for the Zacks Financial - Investment Management industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on May 1, 2026, Affiliated Managers reported EPS of $8.23 versus consensus estimate of $8.1 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 0.35%.

For the current fiscal year, Affiliated Managers is expected to post earnings of $35.17 per share on $2.31 in revenues. This represents a 35.01% change in EPS on a 11.2% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $39.41 per share on $2.49 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 12.06% and 8.1%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While Affiliated Managers has moved to its 52-week high in the recent past, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Affiliated Managers has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 10.4X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 11.7X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 10.9X versus its peer group's average of 10.1X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 0.61. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Affiliated Managers currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Affiliated Managers meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Affiliated Managers shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does AMG Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of AMG have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is SEI Investments Company (SEIC). SEIC has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of C, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of A.

Earnings were strong last quarter. SEI Investments Company beat our consensus estimate by 11.63%, and for the current fiscal year, SEIC is expected to post earnings of $5.92 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion.

Shares of SEI Investments Company have gained 7.5% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 16.01X and a P/CF of 14.61X.

The Financial - Investment Management industry may rank in the bottom 73% of all the industries we have in our universe, but there still looks like there are some nice tailwinds for AMG and SEIC, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

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Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.