Affiliated Managers Group About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (MGRD)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/29/26, Affiliated Managers Group Inc 4.200% Junior Subo (Symbol: MGRD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2625, payable on 6/30/26. As a percentage of MGRD's recent stock price of $14.85, this dividend works out to approximately 1.77%, so look for shares of Affiliated Managers Group Inc 4.200% Junior Subo to trade 1.77% lower — all else being equal — when MGRD shares open for trading on 6/29/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MGRD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.07% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGRD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MGRD's low point in its 52 week range is $14.40 per share, with $16.9399 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.85.

In Thursday trading, Affiliated Managers Group Inc 4.200% Junior Subo shares are currently off about 0.3% on the day.

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Further MGRD Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.