AFC Energy Engages Investors with Live Presentation

November 06, 2024 — 02:14 am EST

AFC Energy (GB:AFC) has released an update.

AFC Energy, a leader in hydrogen power technologies, will host a live investor presentation on November 7, 2024, where CEO Gary Bullard and other executives will discuss the company’s recent trading update. This event offers existing and potential shareholders the chance to engage directly with company leaders through a Q&A session. Interested investors can join through the Investor Meet Company platform for insights into AFC Energy’s strategic direction.

