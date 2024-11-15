AF Gruppen ASA’s Q3 Success with Higher Profitability

AF Gruppen ASA (AGRUF) has released an update.

AF Gruppen ASA reported a robust third quarter with increased profitability, as revenue climbed to MNOK 7,204 and profit before tax surged to MNOK 289. The company also saw a strong order intake of MNOK 5,393, although the order backlog decreased to MNOK 36,442 by the end of September 2024. These financial improvements underscore AF Gruppen’s resilience and strategic growth in a competitive market.

