AF Gruppen ASA’s Q3 Success with Higher Profitability

November 15, 2024 — 02:33 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

AF Gruppen ASA (AGRUF) has released an update.

AF Gruppen ASA reported a robust third quarter with increased profitability, as revenue climbed to MNOK 7,204 and profit before tax surged to MNOK 289. The company also saw a strong order intake of MNOK 5,393, although the order backlog decreased to MNOK 36,442 by the end of September 2024. These financial improvements underscore AF Gruppen’s resilience and strategic growth in a competitive market.

