News & Insights

Stocks
AEVA

Aeva Technologies price target raised to $6 from $5 at Craig-Hallum

November 07, 2024 — 08:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Craig-Hallum raised the firm’s price target on Aeva Technologies (AEVA) to $6 from $5 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm notes that since the beginning of the year, it has claimed that Aeva is entering a new phase of commercial progress, and not just tech/product development, and has announced a number of wins, and this phase should drive the stock higher. Unlike most other lidar names, this stock is up this year, despite little financial success yet, Craig-Hallum adds. The firm sees the potential for more commercial success in the coming year and believes it will continue to drive the stock.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AEVA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AEVA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.