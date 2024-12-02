Aeva Technologies extends collaboration with SICK for factory automation

Aeva announced the expansion of its strategic collaboration with SICK, a global supplier of solutions for sensor-based industrial applications. SICK and Aeva are collaborating to incorporate Aeva’s FMCW technology into SICK’s portfolio of high accuracy contactless sensors for industrial applications, including for distance and motion control for a variety of factory automation applications. “We have been working closely with Aeva for several years and are pleased to see their FMCW technology mature for industrial sensing applications,” said Dr. Simon Brugger, Senior Vice President Research & Development at SICK. “With its micron-accurate distance sensing at large stand-off distances and precise velocity detection capabilities, Aeva’s core technology provides great potential for opportunities to serve our customers in a variety of industrial applications where precision contactless sensing is core to their manufacturing automation and industrial processes.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AEVA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.