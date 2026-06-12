AES Prices $1 Bln Public Offering Of Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - The AES Corp. (AES), an energy company, on Thursday announced the pricing of a public offering of $1 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes.

The offering is expected to close on June 16.

The offering consists of $600 million of 5.200% senior notes due 2029 and $400 million of 5.750% senior notes due 2033.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay existing indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.

In the pre-market trading, AES is 0.27% higher at $14.71 on the New York Stock Exchange.

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