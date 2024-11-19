News & Insights

AeroVironment Announces $4.1 Billion BlueHalo Merger

November 19, 2024 — 07:18 am EST

AeroVironment ( (AVAV) ) just unveiled an update.

AeroVironment, Inc. has entered into a merger agreement to acquire BlueHalo LLC in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $4.1 billion, enhancing its position as a leader in defense technology. The merger aims to create a diversified company with expanded capabilities in areas such as space technologies, electronic warfare, and cyber operations, benefiting from BlueHalo’s expertise and customer relationships. This strategic move is expected to drive innovation, increase market reach, and generate significant value for shareholders, with the transaction anticipated to close in the first half of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals.

