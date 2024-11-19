AeroVironment to acquire BlueHalo in all-stock transaction with EV $4.1B

AeroVironment (AVAV) and BlueHalo announced the execution of a definitive agreement under which AV will acquire BlueHalo in an all-stock transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $4.1B, creating a more diversified global leader in all-domain defense technologies. The combined company will bring together complementary capabilities to offer a comprehensive portfolio of high-growth franchises, powered by cutting-edge technology and focused on addressing the most important priorities and needs of our nation and allies around the globe. BlueHalo estimates that it will achieve more than $900M in revenues for 2024, in addition to funded backlog of nearly $600M and a pipeline of multiple billion-dollar opportunities and programs of record. BlueHalo generated approximately $886M of revenue in 2023, compared to $759M and $660M in 2022 and 2021, respectively. The transaction, which has been unanimously approved by both companies’ board of directors or managers, is expected to close in the first half of calendar 2025, subject to regulatory and AV shareholder approvals, as well as other customary closing conditions. Per the terms of the merger agreement, AV will issue approximately 18.5M shares of AV common stock to BlueHalo. Following the close of the transaction and based on AV’s shares outstanding as of November 18, 2024, AV’s shareholders will own approximately 60.5% of the combined company and BlueHalo’s equity holders will own approximately 39.5%, subject to closing adjustments. Arlington Capital Partners, an investment firm that is the majority owner of BlueHalo, will retain a significant ownership stake in the combined company. “We expect substantially all of the BlueHalo holders to enter lock-up agreements with respect to their transaction consideration, with 40% releasing 12 months post close and the remaining 60% to be released in equal tranches 18 and 24 months after the close.” Following the completion of the transaction, AV Chairman, President and CEO Wahid Nawabi will be Chairman, President and CEO of the combined company. Jonathan Moneymaker, CEO of BlueHalo, will serve as a strategic advisor to Nawabi and the combined company Management Team. Upon closing, the AV Board of Directors will be expanded to comprise 10 members. Arlington Capital Partners will have the right to appoint two directors to the Board, subject to minimum ownership thresholds. The combined company will be at headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, at AV’s corporate headquarters.

